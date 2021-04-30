Video
Friday, 30 April, 2021
Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan will to provide a holistic pathway to prosperity

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin said with the CVF Presidency and the outstanding leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan is currently underway. This plan will provide a holistic pathway to prosperity highlighting Bangladesh as a global benchmark across the world. He said this flagship project will be a significant step towards a green, nature-based and resilient recovery, post COVID-19 crisis impact.
The Minister for Environment said this in the "GCA, CVF and V20 Briefing and Reporting Session with the Ministers" arranged by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change joining virtually from his official residence on 29 April (Thursday).
Environment Minister said we are taking necessary action to combat the damage due to Climate Change. Climate change is a survival battle for Bangladesh. Despite challenges, the Government of Bangladesh has been moving quickly and becoming a global example of climate change adaptation. We have already planted 11.5 million trees across the country to initiate a strategic, low carbon investment framework for growth and prosperity. The Minister wishes for a collaborative effort from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Administration and all key Ministries - which will be critical to fight this climate crisis and enhance our resilience.
Minister of Finance AHM Mustafa Kamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr A.K. Abdul Momen, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Special Envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ziaul Hassan ndc, Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin, the CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, Dr Patrick Verkooijen, CVF Chair of Expert Advisory Group Dr Saleemul Huq , the Regional Director of GCA South Asia and the Focal Point of CVF A. Shamim Al Razi , Additional Secretary of  Ministry of Public Administration Anisur Rahman and Matthew McKinnon, CVF and V20 Program Head also spoke in the occasion  among others.
Representatives from international organizations discussed on Bangladesh leadership as Chair of the CVF and V20; GCA, CVF and V20 update; Key milestones of the GCA Regional Office; V20 Ministerial Dialogue VII; Climate Diplomacy in 2021; Upcoming CVF and V20 events and COP26 Policy Priorities with Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration of the CVF  in the meeting.


