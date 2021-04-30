Video
BD among 40 countries have offered aid to India amid Covid

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Delhi, Apr 29: India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.
Mr Shringla also said that India is looking at procuring 400,000 units of Remdesivir medicine from Egypt besides exploring to get it from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.
At a media media briefing, he said over 40 countries have come forward to offer assistance to India to help in view of the unprecedented situation.
The foreign secretary said the government has been majorly focusing on procuring oxygen generators, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers as well as liquid oxygen.    -NDTV


