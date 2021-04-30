3 out of 510 Bangladeshis returning from India tests Covid-19 positive

In total, 510 Bangladeshis, including three who are Covid-19 positive, have returned home from India over three days till Thrusday.

Meanwhile, 109 Indian citizens returned to their country in the same period.

Benapole Immigration Health Department Medical Officer Ashrafuzzaman said the Bangladeshi nationals who have been returning from the neighbouring country are now in institutional quarantine in seven residential hotels.

The three Covid-19 positive returnees were admitted to Jashore Sadar Hospital's coronavirus unit, the official said, adding that the returnees are staying at the hotels at their own cost.

The three Covid-19 positive returnees contracted the virus in India, he said.

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Habib said that the 510 Bangladeshis were allowed to enter the country as they have permission from the deputy high-commissioner. -Agencies





