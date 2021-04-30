4 IU teachers selected for Erasmus Training in Turkey

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Apr 29: Four teachers of different faculties of the Islamic University in Kushtia have been selected for the Erasmus training programme in Turkey.

A press release, signed by IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman, was issued in this regard on Wednesday night.

The teachers selected for the programme are-Professor M Mahbubur Rahman of Information and Communication Technology department under Engineering and Technology faculty, Professor M Kamal Uddin of Statistics department under Sciences faculty, Professor M Rezuanul Islam of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department under the Biological Sciences faculty and Professor M Mizanoor Rahman of Accounting and Information Systems department under Business Administration faculty of the university.

The teachers will join in the programme under Turkey's Cankiri Karatekin University, scheduled to be started in June this year, said IU International Affairs Division director Professor Shahadat Hossain Azad.

Every year both the universities exchange students and teacher.

Earlier, an MoU was signed between the Islamic University and Erasmus authorities to undertake joint academic and research activities from 2021 to 2027. -UNB