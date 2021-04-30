Video
Letter To the Editor

Methane emission, a threat to environment

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir
According to GHGSat, an emission tracking company, Matuali landfill situated in Dhaka South emits four tonnes of methane gas into the atmosphere every hour, equaling the emission of 190,000 passenger cars. Methane raises atmospheric temperature 80 times more than carbon dioxide.

Methane is a light gas which does not stay in one place; it moves in the air. When it rains, it falls to the ground. Methane is very harmful in the atmosphere. Methane emissions are insignificant in our country so we are not so worried, but we have to check the facts. We are all concerned about the matter. Besides the Matuail landfill, it is imperative to determine the amount of methane emissions from other sources too. In Dhaka, we do not have the main source of methane like a coal mine. We don't have a power plant here too. There is no question of a bursting gas pipeline. But we have high emission of this gas in some particular areas in the city.

Since, Bangladesh is one of the leading countries in implementing SDGs and sustainable environment is one of the important issues of SDGs we must take the issue with utter seriousness. Authorities relevant must move fast so that the excessive emission of this gas can be checked.

Khalid Khan
Via email



