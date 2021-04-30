

Don’t run after reports, reports will come to you



You may be a billionaire or you may have supreme power but those will not work at this moment as there is no blank bed in ICU where you can admit your patient. Doctors are also being affected which restrains them from giving treatment. People are running from hospital to hospital but there is no single chance to get treatment. A total of 8,54,253 people died from different diseases in 2020 according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). Among these diseases, ischemia heart disease is very severe in Bangladesh.



According to Bangladesh Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the rate of death-causing ischemia heart disease is increasing day by day. When any patient suffers from this disease, he/she must need to consult with doctor as well as need some test reports. If ischemia occurs in the heart which ultimately leads to heart attack and heart failure, in this situation patient needs ECG, X-ray, Echocardiography so on reports. If it occurs in the Brain it eventually may lead to brain stroke. In this case, MRI, CT scan Reports are needed. But during the ongoing pandemic, it is really hard to do and collect these test reports.



The number of patient--suffering of long-term diseases such as kidney dialysis, cancer, liver disease, diabetes, and other patients--is immense. Their regular diagnosis is needed but due to pandemic, this is not possible regularly rather they have to wait for a long duration in the diagnostic center which may lead to spread Covid.



International Associations like WHO has recognized the fact that the private sectors are giving better health services to the people of Bangladesh in more than 50 per cent of cases. In 2012, approximately 5,122 laboratories and other diagnostic centers were registered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW, 2012). Now the majority of Diagnostic centers are going to be closed.



As Diagnostic centers are not getting enough patients as before and even if they get, they are not willing to serve patients because of the fear of being affected by Covid-19. Besides, the management body of diagnostic centers has to keep a separate budget for their staff's safety issue, transportation facility, and other expenditure.



While talking with an owner of a diagnosis center he explained, "This is a terrible time to be in the health care business. Foot traffic has dropped. I have laid off my staff. I am not sure I can stay in business." Regarding crisis, there is a proposed solution, introducing E-Diagnosis service which will assist patients to get proper treatment as well as save the diagnostic center from bankruptcy.



E-Diagnosis means providing diagnosis facilities online. Let me explain it. Through teleconferencing or video conferencing a patient will share his/her problem with doctors. After hearing the patient's history and symptoms, the doctor will suggest medicine as well as if doctor needs any test to diagnosis the disease he/she can prescribe to the patient. By following doctor instructions, the patient will take an appointment from the diagnostics center to collect a test report by giving a sample.



The patient can give a sample by attending to hospital physically or can request the hospital to provide home service. In this case hospital may charge additional bill. After that, when the test report will be prepared, the diagnostics center will deliver this report to the patient through mail or app. Finally, the patient will forward this report to the doctor.



Besides regular patients like kidney dialysis, cancer, liver, diabetes patients can search nearest diagnostic centers and take appointments from them. After that, diagnostic centers will fix a time for each patient so that patients don't necessarily wait for a long duration or make a crowd in premises as well as social distance can be maintained. This whole process can be done through an App.



Benefits:

1. Social distancing can be maintained. There will be no crowd at the diagnostic center and hospital too.

2. Hospitals and diagnostic centers can continue their business during the pandemic.

3. Reducing pressure on transportation.



Our authority concerned can introduce this E-diagnosis service which will reduce the suffering of patients and assist hospitals and diagnostic centers to continue their business--eventually support to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). We hope the world will come around the idea of E-diagnosis soon.

Aminul Islam Akib, University of Chittagong











