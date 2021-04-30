India’s COVID tsunami, a lesson for Bangladesh  



India's Covid-19 challenges have become so unendurable in the last few days, making the country bow down from all sides. A huge number of patients and dead bodies are lying on the road; fires are burning stagnant bodies across a considerable area. People worldwide--including Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal--have started praying for India in this crucial time. Not only the Indian media but also the whole world is questioning the obscure precautions that the government overlooked to initiate on time. How the country has been slumped into this hole can be lesson for all other countries, especially Bangladesh.In this challenging time, the only good news is that journalists in India have been doing a great job; forgetting the political consequences, they have covered news very honestly from all sides. Since the last week, they have been keeping the nation updated with all the real synopses -- how many hours of oxygen supply to a hospital have been delayed, and how many people have died as a result of that delay, etc. They have become the only reason to identify the current stage of this pandemic. They did not skip to mention how the government is always busy buying warplanes, float submarines, fly satellites without doing the necessary things, such as health, food and sanitation, for the country.After almost 200,000 people have died in India, everyone has become serious as the death bell has finally rung. What not -- gathering including Kumbh Mela, political rallies, other religious programs -- has been done by the BJP government to bring this pandemic to the climax in India! The second wave in India lacks an acute oxygen shortage now, which is pushing people to go the way of all flesh within a moment. Moreover, the dishonesty was extremely forwarded when the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said last month that COVID-19 was on its way out; on the other hand, the instruction from the World Health Organization was to stockpile oxygen reserves by 2020.Gautam Roy, Indian historian and political analyst, has blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this expected hazardous situation. The main reason for the acute oxygen crisis in the second wave across India is the extreme unscientific, superstitious mentality of the Prime Minister himself. Last year, when all the rich and emerging countries were using scientific methods to deal with the virus, the Prime Minister of India imposed extremely unscientific, superstitious things on people like lighting lamps and playing bowls, etc.West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee also criticised him for being selfish in terms of sending oxygen to her state. She marked that the government building idols can spend millions of rupees, but they cannot spend Rs 20,000 crore to vaccinate people. In her opinion, Modi's Gujarat has received 80 per cent of India's total vaccines; the rest got only 15 per cent. Moreover, when the oxygen crisis has arisen across India, on the other hand, in West Bengal, 20,000 cylinders of oxygen are in stock as Mamata Banerjee managed to gather them for the crisis.In the same way, all over India, everything got ups and downs during the pandemic. Even last year, when the pandemic was expanding rapidly in developed countries, the Modi government was busy overthrowing the opposition parties in different states. After configuring the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, the government diplomatically declared an unplanned lockdown there, mainly to dominate the political field, which affected the poor people and migrant workers. Another example can be given -- for the last few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to West Bengal very frequently to help his party win votes -- the only goal is to win his party in the West Bengal Assembly.When the Prime Minister was supposed to expand the health budget for the country, he neither allocated a single rupee for the improvement of health infrastructure in the current 2021-2022 budget nor inspired others to do so, except for the amount that was needed for vaccine purposes. In the COVID-19 situation, the Indian government announced that 162 hospitals would have their own oxygen production system and infrastructure. Out of these 162 hospitals, only 32 hospitals have partial or half oxygen production. Even within the authorities of those 32 hospitals, there is extensive hostility over the structural weaknesses on how oxygen production has been adapted in their businesses.The BJP government always focused on their political agenda and business with other countries; they are somehow successful in these issues. This is why India is not yet on this path of growing force to deal with foreign multinationals and the country's trade lobby. They have not minimised foreign flights only because of the necessity of trade purposes. Rather, they exported oxygen twice in the second wave of 2020-2021 than 2019-2020. But, recently, the country had to stop supplying vaccines and oxygen to Bangladesh.Therefore, the Bangladesh government needs to conjecture that India cannot help us anymore with pandemic supplies, especially in this crucial time. When we required onions, they stopped supplies. When we need vaccines, they are unable to give us, although we have paid for this. Now, we need oxygen, but they have stopped supplies; actually, they had to do so. This is not what we are blaming for, but this is the reality. In this regard, Bangladesh needs to acquire how the country can be less dependent on Indian products.Last but not least, Bangladesh should stop physical exchange with India before the COVID-19 virus spreads to the country. At the same time, Bangladesh can help India if they need anything that Bangladesh is capable of giving. Moreover, learning from India's mistakes, the Bangladesh government should stop all types of political arrangements, religious programs and random gatherings.The writer is a freelancecontributor writes oncontemporary issues,education, and literature