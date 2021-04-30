

David Greenway: The reporter who covered war after war for 50 years



Born into a wealthy and respectable family in Boston in 1935, David Greenway is one of the best-educated US journalists and accomplished war correspondents America has ever produced. He earned his education from Oxford University and Yale which is one of the highest-ranking Ivy League schools of America similar to Harvard and began his journalism career after serving in the US Navy for two years from 1960-1962.



Greenway worked as a foreign correspondent for Time magazine, the Washington Post and the Boston Globe and covered conflicts in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Burma, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Croatia. His articles have also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Review of Books, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New Yorker and The Atlantic magazine. Currently, he writes for Foreign Affairs and sits on The Council on Foreign Relations.



In his long career as a foreign correspondent spanning fifty years - beginning with the Time magazine - David Greenway covered news from 96 countries, the last one being Afghanistan. Whenever something happened somewhere in the world, David Greenway was among the first few journalists to be there. As if the war was calling him. He was always on the move. So, one day when somebody asked his daughter where her father worked, she replied jokingly: "He works at the airport."



Greenway started as a campus stringer for Time magazine while he was a graduate student at Oxford University. The famous owner of Time, Life, Fortune and Sports Illustrated, Henry Luce who was regarded as "the most influential private citizen in America of his days" liked one of the stories of David Greenway so much so he hired him for the London bureau of the Time magazine. In his memoir "Foreign Correspondent," Greenway recalled that Henry Luce reprimanded him for travelling second-class train to see him for an interview. Foreign correspondents used to travel first class in those days.



In 1967, Greenway became Time magazine's war correspondent covering the war in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. "It was Vietnam that obsessed me then," he wrote in his memoir. Responding to a call from his conscience, one day he picked up an M-16 and fired at the enemy during the Tet Offensive in 1968. In the same battle later, David Greenway and two other fellow American journalists carried a wounded marine to safety and Greenway was hit in the leg by fragments of a rocket-propelled grenade. Each of the three journalists was awarded Bronze Star medal for saving the life of a marine.



David Greenway joined the Boston Globe, one of the top ten newspapers of America in 1978 and was given the responsibility to expand the foreign news coverage of his hometown newspaper. So, he created bureaus in London, Tokyo, Moscow, Ottawa, Jerusalem and Latin America for the paper. At various times, he served as both the national and foreign editor of the Globe and finally became the editorial page editor. David Greenway retired in 2000 but continued to write for the Boston Globe and also the International Herald Tribune.



His book "Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir" tells a life story packed with adventure and excitement of an American journalist who reported from the frontlines for fifty years. Starting from 1962, Greenway travelled from one conflict zone to another regardless of their location in the world and risk associated with them. Wherever there was a war, there was Greenway. During the Vietnam War, he was in the jungles of Vietnam. During the civil war in Lebanon, he was in Beirut. During both Iraq Wars, he was in Baghdad, During the Bangladesh War, he was in Dacca. During the Afghanistan War, he was in Kabul. He also witnessed the ethnic cleansing and genocide in the Balkans.



In his memoir, he discussed extensively about Vietnam, the first conflict zone he came to report from for the Time magazine. Greenway went to Vietnam thinking the war was just and necessary but once he was in there he noticed different ground realities which were much more complicated than he had imagined. Wherever the US went, it tried to impose its will on the people of those countries without understanding their sentiment and national pride. When Saigon was about to fall, Greenway left Vietnam. As he was boarding a helicopter at the American embassy, he was carrying some clothes and his Olympia typewriter. Suddenly, someone from the chopper yelled at him: "Only one bag, please." Then Greenway took his typewriter and threw his clothes.



It was an honour and privilege for me to come in contact with one of the most famous American war correspondents. Had Syed Mozammel Huq, David Greenway's Bangladeshi counterpart in the Nieman Class of 1972 at Harvard University been alive today, he couldn't but be very proud of his American friend and Nieman fellow. Ever since I met him in the summer of 1988 over a dinner with his family and handed him the letter that I carried for him from his Bangladeshi friend at his residence on the outskirts of Boston, I maintained my contact with him up until I lived in Boston, Massachusetts.



While living there, I used to go to the Widener Library of Harvard University in Cambridge every weekend to read Bangladesh Observer to keep myself abreast of the latest situation of my home country. As I opened the newspaper one day, I suddenly saw the sad news of passing away of Mozammel Huq. The small news item on his death gave me a big jolt. I felt like I lost my own elder brother. I didn't read any other news that day in the Observer. I drove back straight to my Boston residence, called David Greenway and gave him the news. "What happened, how did he die?" he asked me calmly. "I do not know anything more," I replied. "So sad," he said.



A couple of years later, one day I went to the Boston Globe to invite David Greenway as a guest speaker to a meeting we organized in Boston to protest the atrocities of the Burmese military on the minority Rohingya Muslims. Although he expressed his inability to attend that meeting due to another program, he treated me graciously. He took me to the office of a foreign news correspondent of the Globe saying that she too was in Bangladesh. However, she wasn't in her office at that moment. I saw few glass framed photos of Bangladesh's ordinary people and activities of daily life hanging on the walls over her desk.



Next, David Greenway walked me to the reporting section of the Boston Globe saying that "even though I am unable to attend your protest meeting, I will do something for you." He then introduced me to a young reporter of the paper and assigned him to cover our meeting. The reporter did show up there on time and the following day the prestigious Boston Globe published what became its first ever report on a gathering of the Bangladeshi community of Boston.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







