20pc budget allocation for education demanded

PIROJPUR, Apr 29: Global Action Week on Education was held in the district on Wednesday with a view to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning for all.

In this connection, Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and Gono Unnayan Samity (GUS) jointly organised a virtual meeting. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Executive Director of Pirojpur GUS Ziaul Ahsan presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (Education and ICT) Munira Parvin and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed attended the programme as special guests.

Speakers demanded at least 20 per cent allocation for education in the upcoming national budget for recovery of 14 months of education during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They said comprehensive plan is needed to develop the education system and psychological improvement of students.

Dropped-out students are needed to bring back and economically insolvent ones to have incentives from the government.

ICT devices, low-cost internet services and speedy connectivity have to be ensured for the students during the pandemic.

To achieve the goal, realistic and implementable programmes were needed to accommodate stakeholders' policy planners, lawmakers, political parties, civil society representatives, academia, guardians, teachers and professional bodies. Shahdebh Chandra Paul presented the keynote paper at the virtual meeting.

Professor Quazi Jahangir Alam, District Primary Education Officer Md Jesher Ali, District Education Officer Sunil Baran Sen, Chairman of Judjskhola High School Kazi Mujibur Rahman and CAMPE Deputy Director KM Enamul Haque, among others, were present at the programme.