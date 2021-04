Manikganj DC SM Ferdaus handed over cash money to 5,000 destitute people









Manikganj DC SM Ferdaus handed over cash money to 5,000 destitute people on the Garhpara Union Parishad premises in Sadar Upazila on Thursday. Each of the recipients got Tk 500 from the Prime Minister's fund. Manikganj Sadar UNO Mohammad Iqbal Hossain and Garhpara UP Chairman Afsar Uddin Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme. photo: observer