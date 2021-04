BAGERHAT, Apr 29: A 15-foot-long python has been rescued from Sarankhola Upazila of the district.

Local people spotted the python at Sonatala Village on Monday evening and informed Forest Department.

Forest Department, later, rescued the snake in association with the locals and released it deep forest.

Md Zainal Abedin, Sharankhola upazila range officer, confirmed the matter.