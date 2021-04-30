Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth found dead in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Police recovered the body of a young man from Tanore Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Prakash, 19, son of Nirmal Singh of Enayetpur Chaurkhor Village in the upazila. He used to work in a sweet shop in Rajshahi City.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tanore Police Station (PS) Rakibul Hasan said locals spotted the body on an empty road adjacent to Chourkhor Beel in Kalma Union of the upazila in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that Prakash might have been strangled by some unidentified miscreants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20pc budget allocation for education demanded
Manikganj DC SM Ferdaus handed over cash money to 5,000 destitute people
15-foot-long python rescued in Bagerhat
Youth found dead in Rajshahi
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
Topsoil traders damage roads at Bagmara
3 killed by lightning strike in 2 dists
The photo shows Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam distributing relief materials


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft