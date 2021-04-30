Youth found dead in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Police recovered the body of a young man from Tanore Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Prakash, 19, son of Nirmal Singh of Enayetpur Chaurkhor Village in the upazila. He used to work in a sweet shop in Rajshahi City.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tanore Police Station (PS) Rakibul Hasan said locals spotted the body on an empty road adjacent to Chourkhor Beel in Kalma Union of the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Prakash might have been strangled by some unidentified miscreants.







