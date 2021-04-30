Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake

BOGURA, Apr 29: A madrasa student died as a wall collapsed on him during an earthquake in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Bappi Hasan Siam, 14, was an eighth grader at Aligram Dakhil Madrasa. He was the son of Farhad Hossain, a resident of Solagari Village under Bihar Union in the upazila.

Bihar Union Parishad Member Mokhlesar Rahman said Siam was playing video games on his mobile phone on the house yard in the morning.

At one point a wall collapsed on him during the earthquake which hit across the country, which left him critically injured.

Later, he died on the way to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.








