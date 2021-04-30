Topsoil traders damage roads at Bagmara



The photo shows a truck carrying soil to a brickfield in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

They are continuing illegal soil trading in the upazila. Despite repeated protest from locals or victim sections, the top soil-lifting from agriculture lands are not stopped.

According to environmental experts, their activities are destroying life and ecology at a time.

According to field sources, top soil of agricultural land in Maria, Shibjait, Taltoli, Yogipara, Shantipur, Saipara, Baigachha, Mohanganj areas of the upazila is being supplied to brickfields.

The soil is being cut by digger, and later truck is taking the soil to these kilns. Due to free movement of these, locally named crab trucks, the newly constructed roads of the upazila have become deplorable; local communication is getting disrupted.

Soil traders are supplying top soils to different brick kilns. In carrying the soil, local mud-roads are being used for plying laden trucks.

Due to the ravaged road condition, locals are experiencing communication sufferings.

Under the existing environmental law, cutting the soil of agricultural land is a punishable offence; and digging pond without changing the class of land is also punishable.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharif Ahmed said, owners of land and brick kilns are violating environmental laws and land policies; soil erosion will threaten the environment.

He further said, according to the environmental law, the cutting of agricultural land is completely prohibited; and according to the Brick Burning Control Act of 1989, it is completely prohibited to change the land class by cutting the topsoil or surface soil of agricultural land.

The punishment in the two laws is the same, the UNO mentioned again.

Under the existing law, there is a provision of fining and two years of imprisonment for such activities, he further said.

If anyone commits such offence for the second time, the person responsible will be fined Tk 10 lakh and imprisoned for 10 years. The provision is the same for both land owners and brick field owners.

Upazila Engineer Sanwar Hossain said, "This problem has reached its peak in Bagmara."

Though a resolution was made in the monthly meeting of the Upazila Coordination Committee, it is of no use, he added.

Asked about this to Zafar Master, the owner of the vat, he said, "I have bought an old vat." I make bricks by bringing soil from the neighbourhood.

Alhaj Abdus Sobhan, vice-chairman of PKB Brickfields, admitted, the illegal movement of these mud-filled trucks have made irrecoverable damages to roads.

But not only the brickfields but also other parties are engaged in damaging roads, he claimed.

In this connection, Alhaj Jahangir Alam Helal, president of Bagmara Brickfield Owners' Association, said, there is no legitimacy to carry soil by these trucks; these are causing massive damage to roads and the environment. "We also want these illegal vehicles to be stopped to protect roads," he added.





BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Soil traders and brickfield owners are damaging roads in Bagmara Upazila of the district.They are continuing illegal soil trading in the upazila. Despite repeated protest from locals or victim sections, the top soil-lifting from agriculture lands are not stopped.According to environmental experts, their activities are destroying life and ecology at a time.According to field sources, top soil of agricultural land in Maria, Shibjait, Taltoli, Yogipara, Shantipur, Saipara, Baigachha, Mohanganj areas of the upazila is being supplied to brickfields.The soil is being cut by digger, and later truck is taking the soil to these kilns. Due to free movement of these, locally named crab trucks, the newly constructed roads of the upazila have become deplorable; local communication is getting disrupted.Soil traders are supplying top soils to different brick kilns. In carrying the soil, local mud-roads are being used for plying laden trucks.Due to the ravaged road condition, locals are experiencing communication sufferings.Under the existing environmental law, cutting the soil of agricultural land is a punishable offence; and digging pond without changing the class of land is also punishable.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharif Ahmed said, owners of land and brick kilns are violating environmental laws and land policies; soil erosion will threaten the environment.He further said, according to the environmental law, the cutting of agricultural land is completely prohibited; and according to the Brick Burning Control Act of 1989, it is completely prohibited to change the land class by cutting the topsoil or surface soil of agricultural land.The punishment in the two laws is the same, the UNO mentioned again.Under the existing law, there is a provision of fining and two years of imprisonment for such activities, he further said.If anyone commits such offence for the second time, the person responsible will be fined Tk 10 lakh and imprisoned for 10 years. The provision is the same for both land owners and brick field owners.Upazila Engineer Sanwar Hossain said, "This problem has reached its peak in Bagmara."Though a resolution was made in the monthly meeting of the Upazila Coordination Committee, it is of no use, he added.Asked about this to Zafar Master, the owner of the vat, he said, "I have bought an old vat." I make bricks by bringing soil from the neighbourhood.Alhaj Abdus Sobhan, vice-chairman of PKB Brickfields, admitted, the illegal movement of these mud-filled trucks have made irrecoverable damages to roads.But not only the brickfields but also other parties are engaged in damaging roads, he claimed.In this connection, Alhaj Jahangir Alam Helal, president of Bagmara Brickfield Owners' Association, said, there is no legitimacy to carry soil by these trucks; these are causing massive damage to roads and the environment. "We also want these illegal vehicles to be stopped to protect roads," he added.