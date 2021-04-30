3 killed by lightning strike in 2 dists

Three people including a member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Netrakona, on Wednesday.

MOULVIBAZAR: Two tea-garden workers were killed after lightning struck their house in Juri Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Raman Bhumij, 27, son of Nanda Bhumij, and Lolita Bhumij, 13, daughter of Shyamal Bhumij. They are workers of Phultala Tea Garden in the upazila. Phultala Union Parishad Member Md Imtiaz Gafur Maruf said lightning struck their house at around 9:30am, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Juri Police Station Sonjoy Chakrabarti confirmed the incident.

Lighting strikes are common in Bangladesh. Nearly 250 people were killed by lightning between February and September 2019, according to official statistics. In 2018, some 359 people died in lightning strikes.

In 2015, the Bangladesh government declared lightning as a natural disaster.

NERAKONA: A member of BGB was killed by a lightning strike in Kendua Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Alamgir Hossain was the son of Ishaq Mia, a resident of Barla Village in the upazila. Local sources said Alamgir came to the village on leave a few days back.

A thunderbolt struck him in the morning when he was working in a field adjacent to the house, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







