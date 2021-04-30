Video
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:57 AM
Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The photo shows Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam distributing relief materials among day-labourers at Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Stadium in the town on Thursday. Kishoreganj District administration organised the programme. Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Golam Mostafa, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mashud and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shagupta Hoque, among others, were also present during the distribution.    photo: observer


