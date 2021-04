CUMILLA, Apr 29: Police seized 400 kilograms of jatka (immature hilsa) in Daudkandi Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gouripur Bus Stand at early hours and seized the jatka after searching a pickup van.

Later, the seized fish were distributed among poor people and orphanages in the upazila.

Assistant Superintendent of Cumilla Police Jewel Rana confirmed the matter.