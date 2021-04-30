Thrust on ensuring nutrition for all citizens to build healthy nation

GAIBANDHA, Apr 29: Speakers at a function on Thursday underscored the need for ensuring nutrition for all citizens of the country to build a better and healthy nation.

Bangladesh has already achieved food security and the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to ensure quality and nutritious food for all, and for this, collective efforts by the government organisations and non-government organisations are very essential', they said.

They made the call while addressing a virtual webinar titled "Strengthening Multi-stakeholder Platform on Nutrition Governance- Our Learning during Pandemic".

The webinar workshop aimed at reflecting on the ideas and knowledge sharing on how to enhance nutrition governance by strengthening multi-stakeholder platforms throughout the country.

European Union and FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) funded Nutrition projects- Songo, Jano, Lean, Suchana, Blengs, arranged the virtual webinar while ICCO, Bangladesh coordinated the programme.

Kazi Zebunnessa Begum, additional secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed the function as chief focal person, and Md. Shahiduzzaman Faruki, DG of Food Planning Monitoring Unit (FPMU), Dr. Md. Khalilur Rahman, DG, Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), Prof. Dr. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, line director- Institute of Public Health and Nutrition Dr. S M Mustafizur Rahman, line director, National Nutrition Services, Koen Everaert, team leader - Food & Nutrition Security and Sustainable Development, EU, and Feroz Ahmed, livelihood advisor, FCDO, addressed the function as panel discussants.

The panel discussants, in their speech, put emphasis on multi-sectoral approach alongside making better coordination among government and non-government organisations for ensuring nutrition in the country.

The panelist also agreed that it is now imperative for all the stakeholders to work closely to enhance and contribute towards the improvement of nutrition governance and decision-making mechanism in future.

Covid-19 has created a confluence of nutrition risks that endanger an entire cohort of women and children. Nutrition must be integrated into every phase of the pandemic response - the immediate response, the resilience-building, and the recovery, they added.

With nutrition as a key pillar of the response, the discussants stressed the importance of strengthening the multi-stakeholder platform on nutrition governance in achieving the targets of national plan of action.

The participants also said, the day-labourers who lead their families from the daily income are the worst sufferers, and they became totally jobless due to lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spread of Covid-19.

A number of representatives coming from GOs and NGOs, civil society organisations, development partners, researchers and journalists participated in the webinar.







