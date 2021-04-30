Nine more people die of corona

Nine more people died of coronavirus in different districts including Rajshahi, Noakhali and Pabna, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.

Five more people died of the virus in the division on Wednesday. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 478 here.

Meanwhile, 116 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 31,575 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.

He said the highest 292 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 68 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 18 people died in Chapainawabganj, 33 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 16 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 27,534 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,580 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

Earlier, two more people died of the virus in the division on Tuesday.

NOAKHALI: A woman died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mariam Begum, 45, a resident of Shahpur Union in Chatkhil Upazila of the district. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 110 in the district.

Meanwhile, 54 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 7,509 in the district. Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the matter on Thursday.

SANTHIA, PABNA: An elderly man died of coronavirus in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nabir Uddin, 70, son of late Khabir Molla, a resident of Sonatala Village under Nagdemra Union in the upazila. He was admitted to Santhia Upazila Health Complex with coronavirus symptoms on Monday.

Later, he died at the hospital on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.





