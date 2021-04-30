Banned nets envelope rivers at Dacope



Shrimp fry being caught with banned nets in the Shibsa River in Dacope Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, all rivers in the upazila are netted. As if a festival is going on in these rivers in catching fry of Bagda and Galda shrimps. Thousands of children, women and elderly people are taking part in fry catching with banned nets.

The fry netting is taking place in rivers like Kazibachha, Poshur, Chunkuri, Daki, Kalabagi, Sutarkhali, and Shipsa.

Locals said, the festival of fry catching has been continuing for a long time because of poor monitoring.

When there is off-tide after full moon, fry is netted in the Goney River. At that time, fry is also caught in Dhangmari of Purbo Sundarban, Poshur in Karamzal tourism area, in Kalabagi Station of Pachim Sundarban, in Kalabagi Sutarkhali adjacent to Shibsa Tahal Phari, and in Shibsa estuary. Two floating drums are used

for setting nets with anchors made of Sundar and Kankra trees.

The catching areas are reserve zones for dolphin. But the fry catching is taking place there in broad daylight.

Under financial contract, some middlemen and warehouse proprietors are helping fishermen in this case, it was learnt.

But in many cases, on information of coming of administration officials, fishers keep stop their fishing.

According to a survey of local fisheries experts, at least 120 fry of other species are getting disappeared with the shrimp fry.

After catching, other fry species are separated from shrimp fry, and these fry are abandoned and later crows eat these.

Besides, other fry species are also dying after being struck in nets which are set in estuaries of different rivers. Sometimes, administration members conduct one or two drives, as eye wash, to seize some nets.

Parinita Mondol in Bajua area said, she runs his family on fishing fry in the Poshur River.

Amid the corona pandemic, her husband has no much earning; so he is also joining with her in fry netting.

She further said, despite restriction on fishing with banned net, many are catching fry, and she is also following them.

In Kalabagi area, middlemen and warehouse proprietors like Mizanur Rahman alias Dukkhe, Afsar Sardar, Bakkar Gazi, Ayub Molla, Jobaydur Rahman Bulbul, Nasir Gazi, and others said, they each has more than one fishing boat.

At present, Galda shrimp fry is selling at the rate of Tk 3 or more, per piece, while that of Bagda selling at Tk 1 or more.

Upazila's Senior Fisheries Officer Selim Sultan said, an operation team of the fisheries office, comprising navy seizes banned net every day in rivers and later on burn these.

The drive will continue, he informed.

In this connection, Assailant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of West Sundarban Department Abu Saleh said, he went on operation for several times and seized nets and burnt.

He informed, in connivance with some local leaders, fishermen are continuing their fry catching with banned nets.







