Palestine leaders weigh delay of vote

RAMALLAH, Apr 29: Palestinian leaders were set to decide Thursday whether to hold elections next month as scheduled or call a delay that could trigger further frustration in a divided society which last voted in 2006.

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip have voiced hope that the polls could help restore credibility and heal rifts.

Fatah, which controls the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, reached an agreement with its long-standing rival Hamas, the Islamists who control Gaza, to hold legislative polls on May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31.

The official Wafa news agency said Thursday that PA president Mahmud Abbas, also Fatah's leader, would chair a meeting "tonight in Ramallah that includes all the political factions to discuss the latest with the elections and whether they should be held or cancelled."

Hamas won a surprise victory in the 2006 elections but it was not recognised by Abbas. The Islamists took power in Gaza the following year in a week of bloody clashes.

Abbas critics charge that he is seeking to buy time as Fatah's prospects have been threatened by splinter factions, including one led by a nephew of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and another by a powerful, exiled former Fatah security chief, Mohammed Dahlan. -AFP







