America ‘on the move again’



US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi listen at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28. photo : AFP

Lauding the success of mass vaccination against Covid-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that "in America, we always get up."

"America is ready for takeoff," he said. "We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again."

Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day in office, called the vaccine rollout one of "the greatest logistical achievements" in US history.

But Biden quickly pivoted to insisting that this national effort must now focus on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality with "the largest jobs plan since World War II."

In a line that could have come from his populist Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Biden said working-class Americans had been ignored, while the top one percent got richer, and that his plans would give them a chance.

"You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you," Biden said, before going on to promise Americans "good-paying jobs that can't be outsourced."

In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden echoed his mantra that "America is back" -- both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

On foreign policy he underlined Washington's return to international partnerships damaged under Trump.

"No one nation" can succeed alone, he said, in a rebuke of Trump's isolationist policies.

Among his many references to arch-rival China, Biden said that while Beijing is seeking supremacy, "we welcome the competition" and "are not looking for conflict."

On domestic issues, Biden made the case for the Democrats' lengthy wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control -- some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

"We have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve -- to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system," Biden said, urging the Senate to pass a police reform bill already approved in the House. -AFP









