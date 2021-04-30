Madam speaker. Madam VP: History at Biden speech

WASHINGTON, Apr 29: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made history Wednesday as the first women - one of them Black and Indian American - shared the stage in Congress during a presidential address.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been in the position before during presidential speeches. But with the addition this time of Kamala Harris, the nation's first female vice president, the two people seated behind and on either side of Biden as Americans tuned in on their TV screens for the primetime address were women.

"Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President," Biden said proudly, turning to the women and clapping as he began his address. "No president has ever said those words from this podium," he added, "And it's about time."

The chamber, with a limited number of lawmakers on hand due to coronavirus guidelines, burst into applause, as First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joined in the ovation.

The moment marked a milestone in the nation's nearly 245-year history, and female lawmakers noted the symbolism regarding the strides that women have taken to reach positions of American power. "Like so many women, I feel pride in this moment and seeing this representation," House Democrat Barbara Lee posted on Twitter. "It's long overdue." -AFP





