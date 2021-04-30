Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC move closer to long-awaited Champions League glory

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, APRIL 29: After 10 years of trying and billions spent to make it possible, Manchester City are closer to winning the Champions League than they have ever been.
A come-from-behind 2-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has put Pep Guardiola's side in sight of the final.
The threat posed by PSG's star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe remains ahead of Tuesday's semi-final, second leg in Manchester, but City appear to have learned from many years of harsh lessons in Europe's premier club competition.
A clash between the French champions and soon-to-be-crowned Premier League winners was also a proxy battle between Qatar-owned PSG and Abu Dhabi-backed City.
Despite changing the face of European football with their investment in the transfer market over the past decade, both clubs are still waiting for the ultimate glory of winning the Champions League.
PSG came closest when they lost last season's final 1-0 to Bayern Munich.
Having this time seen off the German giants in the quarter-finals, Mauricio Pochettino's men started like a team determined to go one better this year.
Captain Marquinhos powered home Angel di Maria's corner on 15 minutes in a blistering start by the hosts.
In Guardiola's first four seasons in charge of City, setbacks in Champions League knockout ties have often deteriorated into collapses.
Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon all scored multiple times in quick succession to oust City before the semi-final stage.
But crucially, there was no repeat of that this time as Champions League's meanest defence kept PSG at bay until after the break.
In another change from previous seasons, there was no surprise in Guardiola's team selection for a big Champions League tie.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has often been accused of overthinking his tactics in the latter stages of this competition, only to cause confusion among his own players.
This time he stuck by the striker-less system that has carried City to the brink of a third Premier League title in four years.
The flexible front four of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva took the ball and control of the game away from PSG in the second half.
"We are good playing in a certain way, we cannot do it another way," said Guardiola, on his side's passing rhythm.
"Only what I want is to be ourselves in the second game."
Perhaps most importantly of all, City's luck on the Champions League stage may also have changed.
Controversial refereeing decisions and VAR interventions played a major part as they bowed out to Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon in the past three years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema embodies survival spirit after leading another Real recovery
ManC move closer to long-awaited Champions League glory
Osaka hoping to conquer clay-court problems in Madrid
Hasan, Shaheen skittle Zimbabwe for 176 in first Test
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
Murali rejoins IPL team
Women's Football League to roll from May 19
Sri Lanka make steady start in 2nd Test 


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]observerbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft