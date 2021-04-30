Osaka hoping to conquer clay-court problems in Madrid

MADRID, APRIL 29: Naomi Osaka has said she needed a break from tennis ahead of the start of the Madrid Open this week, when the world number two will be hoping to kickstart her career on clay.

Osaka has never won a WTA tournament on the red dirt while at the French Open, which starts next month, she is yet to make it past the third round.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion will be the number two seed in Madrid, where she plays having taken almost a month off following her quarter-final exit in Miami.

Her defeat by Maria Sakkari broke a 23-match winning streak and came after Osaka won the Australian Open in February to back up her triumph at the US Open last year.

"After Miami I took a bit of a break because I felt like I needed to slow my mind down a little bit," said Osaka in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I felt like I needed it because after Australia I had like one day of rest then I immediately started working. It wasn't tennis, but other stuff. For me, I just felt like the hard-court swing, the Australian hard-court swing, plus Miami, was kind of compressed for me. -AFP







