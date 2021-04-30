Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Bangladesh batting coach Jon Lewis believes the decision to play five bowlers in the second Test against Sri Lanka paid off as the visitors had to deal with a benign pitch yet again at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
It is still not sure whether the pitch would break unlike the first Test's pitch but Lewis said the Tigers need to prepare for a long fielding day, considering the fact that the pitch still heavily favours the batsman.
Sri Lanka won the toss and expectedly elected to bat first, which was justified as they ended the day on 291-1 with Lahiru Thirimanne batting on 131 and Oshada Fernando was on 40. Earlier, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed on 118 after sharing a 209-run opening partnership with Thirimanne.
"It is frustrating but I have some sympathy for the bowlers. Their efforts can't be faulted. There isn't an assistant for bowling of any type. We are lucky that we have five bowlers," Lewis said in a virtual post match conference after day one's game.
"We made the decision in this series to use five bowlers. Looking at these surfaces so far, it has been a good decision. It is still hard. The weather is debilitating. It is pretty warm out there. I am impressed with the way the guys stuck to the task, but we have a few guys quite early in their Test career, particularly the seamers. They are learning all the time, but we want to win Tests. Not learning about Test matches. But even on days like today, we can take some encouraging steps forward."
Bangladesh appeared to be in another long fielding day on day two considering Sri Lanka's position in this game but Lewis hoped to apply some pressure and make it tough for the hosts.
"I think it is a bit of a mirror image of the first Test. Although the pitch was good, we hoped to apply scoreboard pressure but Sri Lanka dealt with it very well. We have to learn from that, and do the same," he remarked.
"It seems like Sri Lanka will get a big score. We will spend at least another couple of sessions in the field, and it is something we have to deal with. The pitch still looks good at the moment, and we have to deal with the fact that they have a score on the board. We have some batsmen with good form behind them after the first Test," he pointed.
While the pitch didn't favour the bowlers, Bangladesh also made the day tougher for them by putting down the catch of Karunaratne and Thirimanne who both later struck centuries.
But Lewis didn't want to be critical on the fielders rather he termed it as human error.
"It is easy to be critical. Not many chances were created today. In fact in both Tests, it was tough to create too many chances around the bat. It is important on these surfaces that you make the most of the opportunities that the bowlers create," he said.
"We probably missed one or two, and guys work hard on their fielding. It is a case of making it count in the middle. Maybe we did miss one or two today. Not ideal, but it is not due to lack of effort or attention to detail or practice. It is probably due to the fact that we are dealing with human beings here."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema embodies survival spirit after leading another Real recovery
ManC move closer to long-awaited Champions League glory
Osaka hoping to conquer clay-court problems in Madrid
Hasan, Shaheen skittle Zimbabwe for 176 in first Test
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
Murali rejoins IPL team
Women's Football League to roll from May 19
Sri Lanka make steady start in 2nd Test 


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft