Murali rejoins IPL team

World's highest wicket-taker Muthiah Muralitharan has reached Delhi and has rejoined the IPL team, confirmed his wife Madhi from Colombo.

Last week, the 49-year-old former off-spinner was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai and had to undergo angiography and angioplasty. Two stents were put by Dr G. Sengottuvelu.

"He is alright and doing fine. He has joined the Sun Risers Hyderabad team where he is a mentor", she added.

Madhi could not travel to India during this crisis.

"My son is appearing for his Xth standard examination and therefore I could not be with him in this difficult times. But my mother (Dr. Nithya Ramamurthy) is there and therefore it was decide to have this treatment in Chennai", she added.

"Murali will be travelling to Chennai before returning to Sri Lanka", Madhi added.

Dr G. Sengottuvelu is likely to see Murali again in Chennai once Murali's IPL team SRH is finished off with all matches.

On Wednesday SRH team played against the Chennai team at the Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.






