Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:55 AM
Women's Football League to roll from May 19

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's committee chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron told media that they were planning to roll the remaining matches of Women's Football League from the 19th of May.
The women's league along with many other continuing football events were postponed then as an alarming increase of Coronavirus cases was observed in the country and the authority had to initiate a nationwide lockdown and extended tenures repeatedly.
Until any new development, this lockdown is coming to an end on the 5th of May. But the local football body is not going to take any chance and willing to restart the event after the holy Eid. Ms Kiron said they are taking preparation targeting the 19th May as it will provide the related parties and clubs be prepared accordingly for the matches.
She said, "The Government imposed lockdown will end on 5th May. We are not going to begin the Women's Football League before the holy Eid.  We are working to restart it on the 19th of May so that everyone can have enough time to prepare for that and the girls can all finish their virus test by this time."
Earlier, the Women's Football League had begun on 31st March yet was postponed due to sudden increase of Coronavirus cases on 5th April until further notice.


