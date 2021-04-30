Video
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Sri Lanka make steady start in 2nd Test 

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's cricket players look to a screen for a review decision during the first day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's cricket players look to a screen for a review decision during the first day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday. photo: AFP

Ridding on the tons from both the openers Sri Lanka got very steady start in the 2nd Test and posted 291 losing one wicket after day one of the 2nd and final of the two-match Test series.
Sri Lanka opted to bat first winning the toss at Pallekele International Stadium, which got demerit point for its generosity feat in favour of whiffers. The pitch blessed batters with 1,289 runs against 17 wickets despite interruption at several occasions. The wicket of the 2nd match is seemingly even flatter for bowlers.
Hosts batters had dominated all of the three sessions of the day and lost nothing in morning and afternoon sessions. Although Nazmul Shanto dropped Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne at sleep on 28, who stopped at 116 by debutant Shoriful. Karunaratne, who hit maiden double ton in the previous match, completed his 12th Test ton from 165 balls. He, pairing with Lahiru Thirimanne, laid the solid foundation for Islanders piling up 209 runs in the opening partnership.
Thirimanne also achieved the three-digit magical figure, which is the 3rd Test century for the southpaw. He remained unbeaten scoring 131 runs while Oshada Fernando was batting with 40 runs beside his name till the dusk on Thursday.
Before starting the game, two teams awarded two new caps. Speedster Shoriful Islam, the 97th Test cap for Bangladesh, replaced Ebadat Hossain in Tigers' squad while left arm orthodox Praveen Jayawikrama placed in for Lahiru Kumara, who ruled out of the series sustaining injury during the 1st Test of the series.
Off spinner Ramesh Mendis is the other change in the Lankan troop to succeed Hasaranga de Silva.





« PreviousNext »

