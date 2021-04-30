Video
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will release the itinerary of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka soon as they want the series to be held within May 20-30.
The Sri Lanka team will arrive in Bangladesh in the third week of May, confirmed BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.
The three-match series is the part of ICC ODI Super League, a tournament that will determine the teams who would make direct entry to the 2023 World Cup in India.
For the ODI series, Bangladesh will start their practice session on May 2, Akram further confirmed, saying the players of the Test squad who will be available for the ODI squad, will join the team after the Test series in Sri Lanka.
"The practice will start with the players who are in Bangladesh at the moment. Those who are in Sri Lanka will return to the country on May 4 after which they will be given two or three days rest. After that they will join the practice session," Akram said here today.
"After the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, these players will be taken into bio-bubble. The series will be held within May 20-30. We'll release the itinerary very soon," he added.     -BSS


