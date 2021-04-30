MBL re-elects Morshed Alam as Chairman

Eminent businessman and Industrialist Morshed Alam MP has been re-elected as Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) in the 385th Board meeting of the Bank held on Wednesday, says a press release.

He is the Sponsor Director of the Bank. Morshed Alam is the Founder Chairman of 'Bengal Group of Industries'.

He was elected member of parliament from Noakhali-2 (Senbag-Sonaimuri) in the 10th and the 11th national parliament election.

He is also chairman of Private Satellite channel RTV. Besides these He is involved in Financial Services, export oriented textile and Apparel industry, real estate and construction materials, hotel and resorts and many other business and industries in the country.







