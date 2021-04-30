Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MBL re-elects Morshed Alam as Chairman

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Eminent businessman and Industrialist Morshed Alam MP has been re-elected as Chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) in the 385th Board meeting of the Bank held on Wednesday, says a press release.
He is the Sponsor Director of the Bank. Morshed Alam is the Founder Chairman of 'Bengal Group of Industries'.
He was elected member of parliament from Noakhali-2 (Senbag-Sonaimuri) in the 10th and the 11th national parliament election.
He is also chairman of Private Satellite channel RTV. Besides these He is involved in Financial Services, export oriented textile and Apparel industry, real estate and construction materials, hotel and resorts and many other business and industries in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets lifted by upbeat Fed, strong results
Ryanair commits to 12.5pc sustainable fuel by 2030
Big rush to get to US, Air India ups nonstops to pre-Covid level
European shares near record high on earnings boost
MBL re-elects Morshed Alam as Chairman
Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns
NRBC recommends 12.5pc cash dividend
Bank Asia declares 10pc dividend in 22nd AGM


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft