NRBC recommends 12.5pc cash dividend

The Board of Directors of NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited has recommended 12.50% dividend with 7.50 % cash dividend and 5% stock dividend for the shareholders for the year 2020 subject to approval of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, says a press release.Investors who have become the shareholder through secondary market this year will also receive this dividend ,though this is the dividend of last year.The decision was taken in the 119th board meeting of the board of directors which has taken place virtually on Thursday, 29 April 2021 with its Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal in the chair.Mohammed Adnan Imam, Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, A.M Saidur Rahman, Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Loquit Ullah, Mohammed Nazim and AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Directors of bank, Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammed Abdul Mannan and Raad Mozib Lalon, Phd, Independent directors, Md. Mukhter Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and Md. Mozammel Hossain, Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.The Board also decided to hold 8th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on 26 June 2021, Saturday. The Record date for entitlement of dividend has been fixed on 31 May 2021, Monday. The meeting adopted annual audited financial statements for the ended on 31 December 2020.It should be mentioned that before the enlistment in share market the paid up capital of the bank was 582 crore Taka which increased to 702 crore 52 lakh taka after the IPO enlistment. Both sponsors and general share holders will receive the declared dividend.