

Bank Asia declares 10pc dividend in 22nd AGM

The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia Ltd was held virtually through digital platform due to COVID-19 pandemic. A. Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting on Thursday, says a press release.The AGM began at 11:00 am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined with their unique credentials. The bank had communicated every detail of the virtual AGM with its shareholders earlier.Bank has declared 10pc cash dividend for the year 2020 at the AGM. Vice Chairmen Mohd. Safwan Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee M. A. Baqui Khalily, Directors Enam Chowdhury, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Mohammad Matiur Rahman, Md. Abul Quasem, Ms. Tania Nusrat Zaman, President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali, Company Secretary Mr. S. M. Anisuzzman, other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM. Shareholders expressed their satisfaction to the overall performance of the Bank and approved the accounts for the year 2020.