Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sony-Rangs launches new series Kelvinator AC

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Sony-Rangs launches new series Kelvinator AC

Sony-Rangs launches new series Kelvinator AC

Sony-Rangs, the leading electronics and electric company launched "New Series of Kelvinator Inverter and Non-Inverter AC" and "Eid Utsab" campaign at their Sonartori Tower Showroom, on Sonargaon Road, Banglamotor, Dhaka,  says a press release.
In the event ceremony Rangshas introduced new series of 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 Ton Inverter and Non-Inverter AC for the Bangladesh Market. Sony-Rangs is marketing Malaysia manufactured "Kelvinator" Brand appliances in Bangladesh under the licensee of Electrolux Home Products Inc., USA.
Kelvinator ACs are equipped with TecVanced Inverter Compressor which saves energy and provide optimum cooling by Cutting Edge Technology. Controlled power surge with built in stabilizer is even a step further forthe resident safety. Its i-health feature helps to decrease humidity, resulting lesser bacteria and dust. Both inverter and non-inverter ACs have pure copper condenser, golden fin coating, eco & turbo mode.
With the launching of the new series, customers are offered a very exclusive discounted price for Kelvinator ACs from SONY-RANGS Online Store till 10PM of 29th April, 2021.
Along with this, Sony-Rangs has also announced "Eid Utsab" Campaign. While buying Sony & Rangs LED TV; Kelvinator, Rangs & Indesit Refrigerator/Freezer; Oven and Airconditioner from the countrywide showrooms& Online Store, customer will get exciting discount, category wise free gifts and SONY-RANGS Gift Voucher.
The honorable Managing Director of Rangs Electronics Limited Mr. Ekram Hussain have inaugurated the grand launchingceremony along with the High Officials from Marketing and Sales Department. After launching the Campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till the Eid day. But to avoid overcrowd or without showing any cause, Sony-Rangs management may close the campaign anytime.
Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributor and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 38 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets lifted by upbeat Fed, strong results
Ryanair commits to 12.5pc sustainable fuel by 2030
Big rush to get to US, Air India ups nonstops to pre-Covid level
European shares near record high on earnings boost
MBL re-elects Morshed Alam as Chairman
Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns
NRBC recommends 12.5pc cash dividend
Bank Asia declares 10pc dividend in 22nd AGM


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft