

Sony-Rangs launches new series Kelvinator AC

In the event ceremony Rangshas introduced new series of 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 Ton Inverter and Non-Inverter AC for the Bangladesh Market. Sony-Rangs is marketing Malaysia manufactured "Kelvinator" Brand appliances in Bangladesh under the licensee of Electrolux Home Products Inc., USA.

Kelvinator ACs are equipped with TecVanced Inverter Compressor which saves energy and provide optimum cooling by Cutting Edge Technology. Controlled power surge with built in stabilizer is even a step further forthe resident safety. Its i-health feature helps to decrease humidity, resulting lesser bacteria and dust. Both inverter and non-inverter ACs have pure copper condenser, golden fin coating, eco & turbo mode.

With the launching of the new series, customers are offered a very exclusive discounted price for Kelvinator ACs from SONY-RANGS Online Store till 10PM of 29th April, 2021.

Along with this, Sony-Rangs has also announced "Eid Utsab" Campaign. While buying Sony & Rangs LED TV; Kelvinator, Rangs & Indesit Refrigerator/Freezer; Oven and Airconditioner from the countrywide showrooms& Online Store, customer will get exciting discount, category wise free gifts and SONY-RANGS Gift Voucher.

The honorable Managing Director of Rangs Electronics Limited Mr. Ekram Hussain have inaugurated the grand launchingceremony along with the High Officials from Marketing and Sales Department. After launching the Campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till the Eid day. But to avoid overcrowd or without showing any cause, Sony-Rangs management may close the campaign anytime.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributor and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 38 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.







