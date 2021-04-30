

Tecno Camon 17 and 17p available on Evaly Cyclone

The announcement was made on behalf of Evaly at a press release on Thursday (April 29). It's been said that the two devices would be open for sale on Friday (today) at 10 pm under the Cyclone offer. On behalf of Evaly, there will be attractive exclusive offers for customers.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Evaly and Transsion Bangladesh, a Tecno brand handset marketing company in Bangladesh. Mohammad Russell, Managing Director of Evaly, and Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Transsion Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Asad Zaman, Head of Marketing department of Transsion Bangladesh and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the time.

Mohammad Russell, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly, said, "We are always, working to give all the fascinating products to 40 lakh customers of Evaly at attractive offers. We would like to thank the Transsion authorities for Tecno's involvement in our journey. We hope that the customers of Evaly will grab this offer as usual".

It is known that the Camon 17 smartphone with 48-megapixel artificial intelligence (AI) technology has a 6.6-inch HD + dot-in display. The Camon 17P device has a 64-megapixel AI camera and a 6.8-inch FHD + dot-in display. Besides, both the smartphones also have a Helio G85 processor, 128 Gigabyte (GB) ROM and 6 GB RAM. To keep the device running for a long time, the device is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery and will charge very fast with 18W flash charge technology.

















