OPPO adds Eid excitement

To share the happiness of Eid, the Global Smart Device Brand OPPO is going to bring a new limited Eid edition for the smartphone user of Bangladesh.

To keep the co-relation between the colour of Shawwal moon and touch the emotion of festival OPPO is going to launch its F19 Pro Eid Edition for the tech enthusiastic of Bangladesh. With the amazing Crystal Silver colour and Reno Glow effect Which could be give a vibe of getting the Eid moon who will buy this handset for them or their beloved one.

The F19 Pro Eid Edition is available at BDT 28,990 BDT, says a press release..

Oppo F19 Pro Eid Edition also has featured with Dual-View Video along with AI Color Portrait Video mode that comes with a suite of OPPO's famous AI algorithms, which provide the subject matter in natural colors while presenting the background in natural monochrome.

OPPO F19 Pro's Dual View Video feature lets users' use both the rear and front cameras of the phone to work to make a split-screen video that has both the perspectives. Oppo F19 Pro's Dynamic Bokeh Charming Portrait Videos with One-Tap Beautifully focus on the subject of users' video by blurring the background in a dynamic and vivid way.
















