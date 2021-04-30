Viber now can have 30 participants in group video calls

Viber has announced to expand its group video calls capacity to up to 30 participants on one call.

In a recent poll done by Viber with a total number of over 550 participants, 40% said they use group calls to catch up with friends, 20% to connect with their families, and 15% to use it for work.

In the era of the new normal and the consecutive waves of lock-downs introduced across Bangladesh, the expansion of group video calls with a maximum capacity of 30 participants is a perfect solution for work-from-home, conduct meetings, online training, workshops, virtual events and family gatherings.

"Viber is the most popular messaging app in Bangladesh, and we are constantly working on different upgrades to enhance convenience in our users' lives. We believe that by this gradual expansion of our video call capacities, more people can stay connected and continue their productive cooperation online," Anna Znamenskaya, Chief Growth Officer, Rakuten Viber, said in a statement.

















