Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:54 AM
Home Business

New smartphone vivo X60 Pro launched

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

Vivo has recently launched power-packed smartphone vivo X60 Pro, which is one such a device that can solve all major problems faced by a smartphone user.
The device is available in Bangladesh at Tk 69,990 in Black and Blue color variants, says a press release.
The device has an attractive camera with the Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 that stabilizes the image across four axes, allowing for cleaner and clearer motion photography. Moreover, vivo and ZEISS have strategically partnered to co-engineer an Imaging System for X60 Pro. Alongside photography, users can use the phone for cinematography as well.
It has a large storage equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The ultra-light smartphone comes with 12GB RAM for seamless multitasking, 256GB ROM for all your storage needs, and a large 4200mAh battery.
This smartphone has a 4200mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge technology. Therefore, the X60 Pro allows for solid endurance and swift charging time, providing a more convenient mobile experience.
In Bangladesh, vivo X60 Pro is the first 5G phone. Only a few brands in the country have this feature as of now. With the 5G feature, the faster connectivity will allow its users to load and download data faster. With 120H refresh rate, vivo X60 Pro has a better refresh rate of 120 Hz
Not only does it provide smoother videos and more intricate visual details, but also makes your touch screen respond much faster than before so you can dominate the gaming arena. Using vivo X60 Pro, you can enjoy animation and high-speed motion games efficiently.


« PreviousNext »

