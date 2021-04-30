Video
Akash offers Tk500 discount for connections

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

The country's only legal Direct-To-Home service provider Akash has launched its Eid campaign, in which customers will get a Tk500 discount on each connection they purchase from touch points.
The campaign that started on April 22 last will remain valid till May 14. The price of Akash Basic will be at Tk3499 and Akash Regular will be at Tk3999 during the campaign, says a press release.
Moreover, alongside Tk500 discount, the customers will also get a Tk200 cash back in recharge-if they make an online purchase during this pandemic. However, the customers have to purchase the connection from Akash website. Then, they can also enjoy the TK200 cash back offer.
AKASH, the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively.
In both the connections, more than 120 channels are available with a monthly package subscription of BDT 399 and more than 70 channels with a package of BDT 249. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.




