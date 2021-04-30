CXO training course launched to grow IT industry

The government has launched CXO or Chief Executive Officer (CEO) training programme virtually aimed at providing top management's support to middle-managers of IT-ITeS companies to help grow ICT industry and achieve its $5.0 billion ICT export target by 2025.

Leveraging ICT (LICT) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division along with IBA, University of Dhaka has designed the training program that would focus on Strategic Analysis, Strategic Choice and Strategy Execution of the companies.

Speaking at the launching function, Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam said the CEO level training for the IT companies is very important as it plays a vital role to grow the companies as well as ICT industry recently.

The topics to be covered in the training include crafting and executing strategies, innovation, business model and entrepreneurial journey, scale up and growth acceleration strategy for IT/ITeS SMEs, strategy masterclass.

Alam said the training program which was launched today will provide a pragmatic approach towards transformational leadership in a dynamic, rapidly changing, interconnected and complex business environment influenced by digital disruptions and opportunities.

Upon completion of the program, the participants are expected to be better equipped to lead crafting and implementing strategies for growth acceleration of their businesses in the age of digital transformation, the ICT secretary said.

Executive Director of BCC Parthapratim Deb, Professors of IBA of Dhaka University Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, Sheikh Morshed Jahan and Shakila Yasmin, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, BACCO Secretary General Towhid Hossain Sharif, IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed also spoken at the function.

Parthapratim Deb stressed on enhancing managerial skills to achieve target of ICT sector. "Without managerial skills of the CEOs and mid-level managers it's not possible to flourish ICT sector," he added.

IT-ITeS Policy Adviser Sami Ahmed said it is believed that the CXO's attending the training program ought to be able to plan, lead and implement strategies for digital transformation and growth of their businesses in a very positive way.

"The main thing is: we are organizing the programme in our own country after it was organized earlier in National University of Singapore (NUS)," he said. -BSS







