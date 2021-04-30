Video
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:53 AM
Home Business

Heidelberg Cement recommends 20pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh has recommended 20 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020, out of funds available for appropriation.
The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on June 28 at 11:30 am through a digital platform.
The record date is set on May 25, the company said in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday.
The company has also reported consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of negative Tk 1.43, consolidated NAV (net asset value) per share of Tk 68.10 and consolidated NOCFPS (Net Operating Cash Flow per Share) of Tk 26.53 for the year ended on December 31, 2020, whereas negative Tk 3.30 (solo), Tk 71.88 (solo) and Tk 4.65 (solo) respectively for the same period of the previous year.
The company has incurred a net loss of Tk 80.84 million during the year 2020 as against the net loss of Tk 186.66 million during the year 2019. Thus, per share loss comes to Tk 1.43 during 2020 as against per share loss of Tk 3.30 in 2019.
In 2019, the company declared 'no' dividend. But, it disbursed 75 per cent in 2018, 150 per cent cash in 2017, 300 per cent cash in 2016, and 300 per cent cash dividend in 2015.
Each share of the company, which was listed on the DSE in 1989, closed at Tk 226.80 on Wednesday. Its shares traded between Tk 137.30 and Tk 243 in the last one year.
Its paid-up capital is Tk 565.04 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.0 billion, while the total number of securities is 56.50 million.
The sponsor-directors own 60.67 per cent stake in the company while the institutional investors own 26.32 per cent, foreign investors 0.51 per cent and the general public 12.50 per cent as of March 31, 2021, the DSE data shows.


