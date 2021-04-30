Video
Abul Khair’s Group comes forward to help solve oxygen crisis

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Abul Khair’s Group comes forward to help solve oxygen crisis

Abul Khair’s Group comes forward to help solve oxygen crisis

CHATTOGRAM, APR 29: Country's leading industrial manufacturers Abul Khair Group has come forward to help overcome the crisis of medical oxygen, caused by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
As a volunteer partner of the government initiatives, the company is providing free liquid oxygen to government hospitals for Covid-19 patients.
In addition, the Group started supplying oxygen to Linda and Specta, the principal medical oxygen suppliers so that the countrymen get the required oxygen through Linda and Specta.
The announcement was made at the official inauguration of the free supply of oxygen to the Group's AKS Oxygen Factory at Shitalpur area of Sonaichhari in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram early Wednesday.
At the event, AKS CEO M Abdullah, GM of Oxygen Plant M Nazrul Islam, DGM of Oxygen Plant NP Gaur, AGM M Samsuddoha and Senior Manager of HR & Admin Imrul Quader Bhuiyan were present among others.
During the inauguration, officials said that when the Corona epidemic started in 2020, Abul Khair's group released the oxygen produced at the AKS plant to the public interest.
The country's largest oxygen plant with a capacity of 260 tonnes of oxygen per day has provided free oxygen to more than 10,000 people and hospitals through refills.
The Group provided more than 5 thousand to the hospitals and patients. Moreover oxygen supply system were constructed in 20 hospitals on its own initiative.
Oxygen will also be provided to assist the government to cope up with the second wave of the deadly infections.
Country's Medical oxygen supplier Linda used to supply oxygen availing from India. But India has now cut off its oxygen supply due to shortage. As a result Linda-Specta is unable to supply medical oxygen to the country's hospitals.
At sucha grim stage Abul Khair's group has come up to provide them with oxygen. During the official inauguration on Wednesday afternoon, 22 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen was supplied to the two companies.
The proceedings of the supply of oxygen will be donated to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, officials said.


