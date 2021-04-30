

Women computer training project cost may be risen by Tk 10cr to Tk 118cr

The initial project cost was Tk 108 crore and now it has been proposed to increase by 10 crore to Tk 118 crore.

The third revised proposal of the project has been sent to the Planning Commission with proposal for extension of project duration by two years. The PEC (Project Evaluation Committee) for 'District Based Women Computer Training in 64 Districts' was held on March 10 to take stock of the project.

Member of the socio-economic infrastructure division of the Planning Commission, M Nasim Begum presided over the function. The main project components discussed in the meeting include renting training, office rent, procurement of raw materials and spare parts, stationery, computers, purchase of furniture and repair of vehicles etc.

The meeting source said after the review it appeared that the meeting had discussed altogether about taking a new project without modifying existing project.

At the meeting, the representative of the National Women's Organization said that the project will be extended for two years through the third revised plan without any new project to maintain the continuity of training activities to be included in regular activities of the National Women's Organization in two years.

On the other hand, the project is highly effective and timely so the proposed revised project is acceptable.

In the third revised plan resources have been provided for the purchase of 35 ACs at a cost of Taka 31. 48 lakh. Sixty-four generators to be bought at a cost of Taka 44.18 lakhs, a digital camera to be bought at a cost of Taka 90 thousand and a fridge and an oven.

The project director Abul Hossain said that all these products have been procured obeying the procurement rules of the project.

He further said since most of the trainees in the project are at undergraduate level, upgradation of module in English were discussed and the project area-based expenditure were discussed in all the districts, big and small.

The project director said the training is given as per the modules of Bangladesh Technical Education Board so it is not possible to change it without the consent of the board. Expenditure estimates have been made equally as the number of trainees is the same in all the districts.

"The aim of the project is to turn women into human resources in building a digital Bangladesh," Planning Commission sources said. Creating opportunities for them to become entrepreneurs through training in information and communication technology is high on the priority. This will create employment and self-employment opportunities.

They said and the duration has been extended by two years i.e. till 2023 and the third amendment proposal has been sent.



















