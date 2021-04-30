Prices of mouthwatering watermelon double



A child quenching his thrust by eating a slice of watermelon in the capital on Thursday as a heatwave sweeps over the country for the last few days. photo : Observer

Noor said he wanted to buy a medium-size watermelon within Tk150-200. But he was taken aback when the vendors charged Tk270 for a medium-size watermelon.

He said he bought a piece of medium-size watermelon for Tk160 last week. Later, he returned home with some other fruits.

Price of watermelon has gone up drastically in recent days, especially from the beginning of Ramadan.

Vendors now sell watermelon for TK 60-70 per kilogramme but at the beginning of the season it was sold as a piece.

Price was bearable too for all kinds of people. Even at the beginning of the Ramadan it was sold for TK 30-40 per kg.

As a result, a piece which was around TK150-200 is now being sold at Tk300-350 a kg.

A group of people are protesting such exorbitant price of watermelon through social media. Tanvir Hasan, wrote in his facebook post if everyone stopped buying it for some days the syndicate would not cash in on the situation.

On Thursday, a mobile court fined six traders Tk9, 700 in Barishal and on Tuesday a mobile court fined 14 traders Tk8, 000 for selling watermelons at a high price in Madaripur.

A street watermelon vendor Barkat Ullah said usually they sell the fruit they bring from outside Dhaka. But now the fruit is selling at almost double prices in the field level.

Besides, lack of proper transport due to lockdown and increasing transport fair some farmers could not supply the fruit to the city.

As a matter of fact, a group of middlemen grabbed the chance to push the price up.

Abul Hosen, a street vendor said, "We have nothing to do. We have to sell it at TK 60-70 per kg because we buy from wholesale market at Tk50-55 a kg."

He hopes the price will come down after the month of Ramadan.







