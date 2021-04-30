Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

A desperate search for oxygen ends in grief

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

A desperate search for oxygen ends in grief

A desperate search for oxygen ends in grief

NEW DELHI, Apr 29: Shruti Saha had spent hours searching for somewhere in New Delhi to refill an oxygen canister when she heard that her frantic efforts had been in vain: her mother had died of COVID-19.
A ferocious second wave of coronavirus in New Delhi has overwhelmed hospitals and caused a shortage of oxygen, leaving many helpless as they try to treat their sick relatives at home. As she waited outside a refilling plant in a shabby industrial estate in the capital, Saha began to panic, falling to her knees and begging for the facility to open, but police and security guards told her to wait.
Some time later, still waiting in the queue, Saha got a call from home telling her that her mother had died. She broke down, collapsing in a heap as people around her tried to console her. Her empty oxygen cylinder was left where she had been standing in line.
"We have been out of the house since 2 a.m. There is no oxygen anywhere in Delhi. Finally we reached here. I kept telling them Mummy is serious..." she said, weeping.
Delhi is reporting one COVID-19 death in under four minutes for the past several days. Because hospitals have no space, families are trying to treat COVID-19 patients at home, strapped to oxygen cylinders. "For two days we tried for beds in so many hospitals. Take me home now," Saha said, and a young man took her by the arm and led her away.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young people can catch covid second time: Lancet study
Prices of mouthwatering watermelon double
A desperate search for oxygen ends in grief
Myanmar air bases come under rocket fire
People  mill around an open air fruit market at Karwanbazar before Iftar
Edn instts likely to reopen on May 23
Terrorist den busted in Bandarban
Two more Hefazat leaders remanded


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft