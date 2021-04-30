Edn instts likely to reopen on May 23

All educational institutions of the country are likely to be re-opened from May 23 if the situation comes back to normalcy.

The Ministry of Education upheld the previous decision. According to the ministry, the educational institutions have been instructed to take preparation.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education Md Mahbub Hossain said this at a virtual meeting on Thursday.

Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said, "We have already started broadcasting classes on television, online and radio to continue educational activities during the corona pandemic. Assignment works are also being given to the secondary students at homes."

"We have been assured by the Ministry of Finance that education sector will be given more importance in the budget. However, increasing the size of the budget does not solve the problem. It requires planning, ability and experience," he added.

The education secretary said schools and colleges will be reopened on May 23 if the situation in the country improves. The decision that we had as per the previous announcement is still in force. Educational institutions have been directed to take steps for its implementation.

Earlier, after the meeting of the National Advisory Committee on coronavirus on March 25, the Ministry of Education announced the reopening of the educational institution on May 23.





