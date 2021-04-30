Video
Two more Hefazat leaders remanded

Mufti Harun Izhar held in Ctg

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Court Correspondent

Two more leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Md Mufti Faisal Mahmud Habibi and Md Mufti Habibullah Mahmud Kashemi were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over the March 26 violence at Baitul Mukarram national mosque .
Another Hefazat leader Khalid Saifullah Ayubi was placed on further a three-day remand by the same court in Paltam mayhem case in March.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order, said General Resister Officer (GRO) Motaleb Hossain.
Inspector Md Kamrul Hasan Talukder of Detective Branch of Police, and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the duo before the court and sought a ten-day remand for each.
Khondakar Arifuzzaman, deputy office secretary of Dhaka South Jubo League, filed the case against Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque and 16 others with Paltan Police Station on April 6 this year on charges of torching vehicles, vandalising shops and looting valuables at the Baitul Mukarram area on March 26 this year.
Kashemi was arrested from Vatara area in the capital on Wednesday while Habibi was arrested from Demra the same day.
On the other hand Paltan Police Sub Inspector Md Jahidul Islam also the Investigation Officer of another case filed over the violence on the premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on March 26 produced Ayubi before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.
Ayubi was produced before the court on completion of his five-day remand in another case filed over the violence on March 26, protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 He was arrested from Manikganj on April 22.
Several cases were filed with Paltan police recently on charges of torching vehicles, vandalising shops and looting valuables near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Hefazat's demonstrations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit on March 26 this year.
On May 5 in 2013 following a massive rally, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists, turning that part of the capital city into a veritable warzone. They looted shops and torched police outposts, several vehicles and hundreds of shops.
Meanwhile, our Chittagong correspondent reported a team of  Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Harun Izhar from a madrasa in Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram on Wednesday midnight.
Mufti Harun Izhar was the education and cultural affairs secretary of the just defunct Hefazat-e-Islam and son of Mufti Izharul Islam, leader of a section of Islami Oikyajote, said Enamul Hasan, press secretary of the party's convening committee.
A team of RAB conducted a drive at Jamiatul Ulum Al Islamia Madrasa around 12:00am on Wednesday and arrested Harun Izhar.


