Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:52 AM
HC didn’t hear Anvir's bail plea due to lockdown

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday refused to hear the anticipatory bail petition of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in a case filed over abetting suicide of a college student at a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan on April 26.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman said it has decided not to hear the anticipatory bail petition until further notice due to ongoing lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before starting the hearing, notice was hung on the courtroom door saying that due to the ongoing lockdown situation, the court has decided that it would not hear the anticipatory bail petitions until further notice.
After the court proceedings began, the court said that some anticipatory bail petitions had been wrongly included in the cause list of the bench. Therefore, the hearing of the anticipatory bail petitions, which is on the cause list from 13 to 27, will not be held today (Thursday).
Anvir's anticipatory bail petition was at number 14 in the cause list.
15 more anticipatory bail petitions were also in the list.
Senior lawyer Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury appeared for Sayem Sobhan Anvir in the court.
During the hearing, Anvir did not appear before the HC bench. It is a must for the accused to appear before the HC bench applied for anticipatory bail. Sayem Sobhan, on Wednesday, filed a petition through his lawyer seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed against him on charges of abetting the suicide of college girl Mosarat Jahan Muniya.


