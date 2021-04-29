Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator

Video
Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:33 AM  Count : 71
Observer Online Desk

The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has rejected importing the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America’s largest nation, reports Reuters.

Anvisa's five-strong board voted unanimously not to approve the Russian vaccine after technical staff had highlighted "inherent risks" and "serious" defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.

Ana Carolina Moreira Marino Araujo, general manager for health monitoring, said that taking into account all the documentation presented, data acquired at in-person inspections and information from other regulators, "inherent risks" were too great.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, rejected Anvisa's comments, saying the shot's safety and efficacy had been assessed by regulators in 61 countries which approved it for use.

"Anvisa's decision to delay the registration of Sputnik V may have been politically motivated," RDIF said in a statement. "RDIF regrets the numerous attempts by some countries to oppose the Russian vaccine… including through pressure on foreign regulators."

A crucial issue for Anvisa was the presence in the vaccine of the adenovirus that could reproduce, a 'serious' defect, according to Anvisa's medicines and biological products manager Gustavo Mendes.

Russian scientists say Sputnik V is 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a "real-world" assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said last week.

The European Union's regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is currently reviewing the shot and its manufacturing process, with a decision on its use expected in May or June.

Brazil's vaccination program has been blighted by delays and procurement failures, turning the country into one of the world’s deadliest COVID-19 hotspots this year and pushing the national health system to the brink of collapse.

SZA



