Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Quake strikes Assam

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

GUWAHATI, Apr 28: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck India's northeastern state of Assam on Wednesday, damaging some buildings, residents said. State authorities said they were checking for any casualties.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 34 km (21 miles) with its epicentre near Dhekiajuli town, 140 km (86 miles) north of Assam's main city, Guwahati.
Earlier the European
Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the quake magnitude at 6.2.
"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.
Residents said there were cracks on the wall in some houses and on floors. People stood outside on the street, anxious about fresh tremors. "Never seen such huge vibrations in my life," said Jyotishman Deka, a 20-year-old engineering student.
Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India and neighbouring Bhutan, forcing hundreds of people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.
India's National Disaster Management Agency was assessing reports of destruction and casualties after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.      -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
Quake strikes Assam
Myanmar unity govt tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed
Gazette on lockdown extension
Lockdown robs daily wage earners of work, dignity
Maddening Marketing
10-member medical board formed for Khaleda’s treatment
Those behind Muniya’s death to  face justice: Minister


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft